SEOUL, March 5 Seoul shares posted their biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as fears of a military clash in Ukraine eased and as China maintained a 7.5 percent economic growth target for this year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 percent at 1,971.24 points after two days of losses, marking the biggest daily gain since Feb. 21.

Foreign investors turned net buyers, purchasing 15 billion won ($14 million) worth of South Korean stocks after two days of selling. ($1 = 1073.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)