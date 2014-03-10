(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 10 Seoul shares suffered their
biggest daily slide in more than a month on Monday, as investors
dumped riskier assets on unexpected weakness in China's trade
data and on rising tensions in Ukraine.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1 percent at 1,954.43 points on Monday, marking the index's
biggest daily loss since Feb. 4.
Net sales by institutions weighed heavily on the index as
they dumped 275.0 billion won ($259.27 million) worth of local
stocks on Monday. Foreign net sales totaled 32.6 billion won.
Market heavyweights Samsung Electronics and
Posco slid 1.4 percent and 2.0 percent,
respectively.
($1 = 1060.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)