* Benchmark index on a technical rebound
* Worries about China's growth will cap gains -analyst
* Foreigners are net sellers for 4th straight session
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares rose on
Thursday, recouping losses from a day earlier on bargain-hunting
interest in the absence of other major developments to influence
investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.6 percent at 1,943.31 points as of 0229 GMT, following
Wednesday's 1.6 percent drop.
But the market may struggle to make further gains as worries
about China's growth persists.
The country is South Korea's biggest exports market, meaning
that the effects of any rapid slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy will be felt quickly by local
manufacturers.
"What we're seeing today is a reaction to yesterday's sharp
decline based on price (valuation) merits," said Hana Daetoo
analyst Chang Hee-jong, noting renewed demand for blue-chip
stocks among foreigners.
"But concerns about China remain the biggest issue for the
market, and this will continue to affect markets throughout the
first half of this year."
Foreigners were net sellers of local stocks in early morning
trade, on track to record their fourth consecutive session of
outflows.
Large-caps SK Hynix Inc and Samsung Electronics
Co. were up 2.8 percent and 1.2 percent,
respectively, as investors looked to buy the shares on the
cheap.
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. shares were also
up 1.5 percent after the company disclosed in a regulatory
filing late on Wednesday that it is in talks with the
Philippines about an aircraft export contract.
Advancers outnumbered decliners 442 to 350.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.6
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was 0.7 percent higher.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)