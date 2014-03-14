(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 14 South Korean shares fell to their lowest in five weeks on Friday as soft economic data heightened investor's fears that China's economy may be slowing more than expected, while tensions in Ukraine kept them on edge.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 1,919.98 points on Friday. It finished just above its intraday low of 1,913.64 points, the Kospi's lowest since Feb 7.

On a weekly basis, Seoul shares fell 2.8 percent, suffering losses for a second straight week.

Foreign investors sold a net 474.2 billion won ($443.57 million) worth of South Korea shares, while institutions and retailers were net buyers, lending support. ($1 = 1069.0500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)