SEOUL, March 18 Seoul shares ended higher on
Tuesday, posting the biggest daily percentage gain in nearly two
weeks as reduced threat of immediate military conflict in
Ukraine encouraged bargain hunting among investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.7 percent at 1,940.21 points, marking the biggest daily
percentage rise since March 5 as well as its second consecutive
session of gains.
Foreigners sold 145.5 billion won ($136.31 million) worth of
local stocks on Tuesday, marking the seventh consecutive session
of outflows.
($1 = 1067.4000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)