SEOUL, Nov 23 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, as persistent debt fears compounded by lower-than-expected U.S. growth data dampen risk appetite.

The U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the third-quarter, dragged down by a drop in business inventories as consumer sentiment deteriorated.

"The stock market faces downward pressure, but is expected to trade rangebound with 1,800 as the resistance line," said Jeon, Jong-gyu, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Jeon however, added that hopes of a boost in consumption ahead of the U.S. holiday season would provide the market with some optimism looking ahead.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.34 percent on Tuesday to finish at 1,826.28.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,188.04 -0.41% -4.940 USD/JPY 76.98 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.922 -- -0.043 SPOT GOLD $1,697.79 -0.12% -2.000 US CRUDE $98.01 1.12% 1.090 DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46% -53.59 ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44% 0.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Investors, still fixated on EU, sell for 5th day >Bonds rise as Fed mulls more stimulus >IMF unveils new lending tool, bolsters euro >Oil up on Iran dispute, IMF lending moves

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

Hyundai Engineering & Construction has signed contracts totalling $396 million to build two power plants with a a total capacity of 1,752 megawatts in Iraq.

LS INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS

LS Industrial Systems was awarded a deal to construct $115 million worth of electrical infrastructure systems by the Iraqi government, according to a media report.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)