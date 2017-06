SEOUL, Nov 23 - Seoul shares opened 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, weighed down by lingering euro zone debt worries and falls in Wall Street after lower-than-expected U.S. growth data.

Declines were led by large cap issues and banks, with Samsung Electronics down 1.66 percent and KB Financial Group shedding 2.25 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.75 percent at 1,812.58 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)