SEOUL, Nov 23 - Seoul shares slumped on Wednesday,
dragged down by large-cap technology issues as Wall Street fell
overnight on euro zone debt jitters and lackluster U.S. growth
data.
"Because of the general lull in market activity, even a
small volume of sell-offs are causing large fluctuations in the
index," said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung
Securities.
"Looking into the near future, I think we're likely to see
more upside pressure with EU governments expected to bridge
their opinion gaps and on hopes that the U.S. economy will pick
up during the holiday season" he added.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading a net 170.9
billion won ($149.2 million) worth of shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.61 percent at 1,796.88 as of 0230 GMT.
Official data released on Tuesday revealed that the U.S.
economy had grown at a slower pace in the third quarter than
previous estimated, but firm consumer spending and drop in
business inventories necessitating a restock are setting the
stage for a rebound for the fourth quarter.
Euro zone leaders took further steps to settle their
fractured opinion divide, with French President Nicholas Sarkozy
embracing a German-led initiative in empowering euro zone
authorities to intervene in the budget finances of its member
states.
Large cap technology shares dipped, with Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd falling 2.39 percent and Hynix Semiconductor
Inc sliding 4.09 percent.
Finance shares exposed to persistent European debt concerns
fell, with KB Financial Group Inc leading losses,
down 3.45 percent.
($1 = 1145.3500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)