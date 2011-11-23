SEOUL, Nov 24 - Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, after Wall Street posted its sixth straight losing session and fears of financial contagion in Europe were amplified by an unsuccessful German bond auction.

"Local shares will closely track movements on Wall Street, which fell yet again overnight. The news of a failed German bond sale will add further downward pressure, but since shares have already dipped by a large margin yesterday, we are likely to see a smaller adjustment today," said Lee Sun-yeb, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corporation.

Germany failed to find buyers for nearly half of its 10-year bonds worth 6 billion euros on offer, with Bund yields rising above U.S. Treasury notes for the first time in more than a month.

A Reuters survey of former politicians and prominent economists revealed that the majority does not envision the euro zone surviving in its current form, seeing it likely reduced to a core group of member states with countries like Greece being excluded.

------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,161.79 -2.21% -26.250 USD/JPY 77.29 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.888 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,691.45 -0.08% -1.340 US CRUDE $96.17 -1.88% -1.840 DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17 ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear >Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows >Euro weak, German debt auction weighs on sentiment >Oil slides nearly 2 pct on global economic woes

STOCKS TO WATCH

POSCO

POSCO signed an MOU with Google Inc to develop and adopt a comprehensive management system for its steel plant operations, according to a media report.

HIMART CO LTD

Eugene Group, the largest stakeholder in South Korea's largest electronic retailer Himart, is pushing for the company's CEO to resign as part of a management shuffle, according to media reports.

KOLON INDUSTRIES INC

A U.S. court awarded DuPont $920.3 million in damages on Tuesday, ruling that South Korea's Kolon Industries Inc violated trade secrets in the manufacturing of Kevlar fiber. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)