* Analysts see support for KOSPI below 1,800 points
* Defensive telecommunications, retail issues rally
SEOUL Nov 24 Seoul shares reversed
earlier losses to post a modest gain by mid-morning on Thursday
as investors found bargains in the wake of Wednesday's heavy
falls, with the recovery led by a rally in defensive issues.
"The market is showing more resilience to external fears,
with most investors regarding the continuing developments in the
euro zone debt crisis as part of the same old problem and not a
new issue," said Jin-woo Lee, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
"The new increase in global risk was fully reflected in the
market yesterday, and the market is facing stiff resistance to
downward pressure below the 1,800 line," he added.
A disastrous German bond sale sent jitters throughout the
market on Thursday, as Germany failed to find buyers for almost
half the sale of 6 billion euros.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.55 percent at 1,792.90 as of 0230 GMT.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 142.1 billion won ($123.3
million) worth of shares, set to record a sixth straight session
of selling.
Defensive shares rallied, with telecom firm KT Corp
up 2.39 percent after it received approval to switch
off its legacy 2G network, raising expectations of a boost in
its 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) customer base.
Shares in its main rival, SK Telecom Co gained
2.35 percent.
Shares in Posco ICT, an IT and engineering
subsidiary of steelmaker POSCO, were up 2.45 percent by mid
morning. POSCO and Google Inc signed an MOU
to collaborate in providing South Korea's leading steelmaker
with comprehensive systems solutions, according to media
reports.
Sector-wise, retailers posted the strongest rally, with
shares in Lotte Shopping Co Ltd up 4.12 percent, and
Hyundai Department Store Co gaining 3.25 percent.
($1 = 1152.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)