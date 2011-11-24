* Market reverses loss as institutions buy

* Defensives rally, led by telecoms, retail plays

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Nov 24 Seoul shares rebounded from earlier losses to end higher on Thursday, despite investor concern over a lackluster German bond auction that rang alarm bells on Europe's ailing debt markets.

"The large decline in shares yesterday was seen as too wide of a gap compared with the risk level, and the implications of Germany's unsuccessful bond auction are being exaggerated because it's happened many times before," said Woori Investment & Securities analyst Kim Byung-yeon.

On Wednesday the European Commission proposed the creation of a common debt market for the sale of eurobonds to pool and ease the region's debt burden by splitting it among its member states, providing a measure of calm among investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.67 percent at 1,795.06 after opening down and dropping to a session low of 1,769.43, the lowest intraday level in five weeks.

Bargain-hunting by institutional investors, who snapped up a net 361.7 billion won ($313.9 million) worth of shares, led the recovery, while foreign investors remained net sellers for a sixth consecutive session, offloading 269.7 billion won worth.

Defensive issues rallied, with telecommunications giants SK Telecom Co Ltd up 3.69 percent, and KT Corp gaining 3.23 percent.

Retailers rose, with Lotte Shopping Co Ltd climbing 3.82 percent. On Thursday, Moody's Investor Service said Lotte Shopping's weak third-quarter performance would not affect its A3 rating and stable outlook in the short-term.

Himart Co Ltd, the country's largest electronics retailer, dropped 12.76 percent amid a reported management conflict with majority stakeholder Eugene Corp.

Modest gains across the board among large-caps also provided support, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ending up 0.86 percent, and POSCO adding 1.41 percent. ($1 = 1152.1000 won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)