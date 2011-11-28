* KOSPI gathers upside momentum as institutions buy
* Technology stocks rally amid positive U.S. sales hopes
* Builders gain after overseas order news
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 28 - Seoul shares rebounded on Monday after
posting their biggest weekly fall in nine weeks, with gains led
by technology stocks including Samsung Electronics
and LG Electronics.
Reports that the International Monetary Fund was considering
help for Italy further boosted the market, analysts said, with
institutions buyers of a net 370.6 billion won ($318.19 million)
worth of stocks, picking up shares for a third straight session.
"The market obviously drew strength from news of a possible
IMF bailout plan for Italy," said Soo-Young Kim, an analyst at
KB Investment & Securities.
"Further upward momentum was provided after institutions
purchased bargains following last week's heavy losses."
Prime Minister Mario Monti faces a testing week seeking to
shore up Italy's strained public finances, with an IMF mission
expected in Rome and market pressure building to a point where
outside help may be needed to stem a full-scale debt
emergency.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 2.19 percent at 1,815.28 points.
Technology stocks gained amid expectations of healthy sales
in the United States over the holiday season.
"We are hearing Black Friday sales are turning out pretty
solid," said Chang In-beom, an analyst at Bookook Securities.
"Investors are hoping this may be the start of a general
recovery in demand for electronics."
Having the right products at the right price at the right
time helped make Best Buy Co Inc one of the early
winners in what was a record start for U.S. retailers to the
holiday shopping season.
More people headed to stores and websites over the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and average spending per person
rose 9.1 percent as bargain-hunters scooped up discounts, a
National Retail Federation survey on Sunday
showed.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's No.1
memory chip maker and the world's No.2 handset maker, rallied
3.3 percent. LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.3
handset maker, jumped 8.6 percent, its the biggest daily
percentage gain in two months.
LG Display Co Ltd, the world's No.2 flat panel
maker, advanced 6.3 percent.
Shares in construction companies rose as expectations of a
string of overseas contracts in December restored investor
confidence in the sector.
"Construction shares were hit harder than others during last
week's slump despite the industry remaining globally competitive
and fundamentally solid, and this week's sharp recovery is a
reflection of that," said Cho Yoon-ho, a market analyst at
Daishin Securities.
Daewoo E&C, rose 3.5 percent after the company
announced on Friday that it had been awarded a 830 billion won
($712.6 million) contract to build a thermal power plant in
Nigeria.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction climbed 4.9
percent, and Samsung C&T Corp shares ended up 6.6
percent.
But defensive issues underperformed as appetite for safer
assets waned.
Lotte Shopping edged down 1.1 percent and KT&G
, a tobacco and ginseng producer, declined 2.7
percent.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 2.4 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market advanced 1.4 percent.
Move on day +2.19 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -11.5 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1,164.70 Korean won)
