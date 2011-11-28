* KOSPI gathers upside momentum as institutions buy

* Technology stocks rally amid positive U.S. sales hopes

* Builders gain after overseas order news

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 28 - Seoul shares rebounded on Monday after posting their biggest weekly fall in nine weeks, with gains led by technology stocks including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.

Reports that the International Monetary Fund was considering help for Italy further boosted the market, analysts said, with institutions buyers of a net 370.6 billion won ($318.19 million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a third straight session.

"The market obviously drew strength from news of a possible IMF bailout plan for Italy," said Soo-Young Kim, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

"Further upward momentum was provided after institutions purchased bargains following last week's heavy losses."

Prime Minister Mario Monti faces a testing week seeking to shore up Italy's strained public finances, with an IMF mission expected in Rome and market pressure building to a point where outside help may be needed to stem a full-scale debt emergency.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.19 percent at 1,815.28 points.

Technology stocks gained amid expectations of healthy sales in the United States over the holiday season.

"We are hearing Black Friday sales are turning out pretty solid," said Chang In-beom, an analyst at Bookook Securities. "Investors are hoping this may be the start of a general recovery in demand for electronics."

Having the right products at the right price at the right time helped make Best Buy Co Inc one of the early winners in what was a record start for U.S. retailers to the holiday shopping season.

More people headed to stores and websites over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and average spending per person rose 9.1 percent as bargain-hunters scooped up discounts, a National Retail Federation survey on Sunday showed.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the world's No.2 handset maker, rallied 3.3 percent. LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.3 handset maker, jumped 8.6 percent, its the biggest daily percentage gain in two months.

LG Display Co Ltd, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, advanced 6.3 percent.

Shares in construction companies rose as expectations of a string of overseas contracts in December restored investor confidence in the sector.

"Construction shares were hit harder than others during last week's slump despite the industry remaining globally competitive and fundamentally solid, and this week's sharp recovery is a reflection of that," said Cho Yoon-ho, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

Daewoo E&C, rose 3.5 percent after the company announced on Friday that it had been awarded a 830 billion won ($712.6 million) contract to build a thermal power plant in Nigeria.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction climbed 4.9 percent, and Samsung C&T Corp shares ended up 6.6 percent.

But defensive issues underperformed as appetite for safer assets waned.

Lotte Shopping edged down 1.1 percent and KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng producer, declined 2.7 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 2.4 percent, while the junior Kosdaq market advanced 1.4 percent.

Move on day +2.19 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -11.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1,164.70 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)