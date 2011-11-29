* KOSPI lifted by foreign, institutional buying

* Techs firm on solid U.S. holiday sales

* Seafood, chicken related stocks rally on mad cow disease fears

By Jungyoun Park

Nov 29 - Seoul shares rose on Tuesday as technology stocks like LG Display and Samsung Electronics were lifted by solid U.S. holiday sales and foreign investors snapped an eight-session selling streak.

A survey from the U.S. National Retail Federation, an industry trade group, indicates that Americans said they spent $7.4 billion more from Thursday's Thanksgiving through Sunday this year, compared with the same period in 2010.

"Robust U.S. holiday shopping have set the positive tone for end-year and early-2012 consumer demand outlook globally," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Institutions were buyers of a net 183.6 billion Korean won ($159.04 million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a fourth straight session. Foreign investors purchased a net 378.9 billion won, snapping eight straight sessions of selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.27 percent at 1,856.52 points.

Technology stocks led gains as robust U.S. Thanksgiving sales pointed to strong demand for electronics goods.

"Strong consumer demand shown during Black Friday gave hopes about strong year-end retail sales. The expectation is that inventories could go down significantly," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

LG Electronics, the world's No.3 handset maker and a household appliance giant, rose 4.2 percent. LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker, jumped 6.1 percent. Samsung Electronics added 2.8 percent.

Automakers also gained with Hyundai Motor up 3.6 percent and Kia Motors climbing 2.8 percent.

Shares in seafood and chicken producers rallied after local media reports of a human death from conditions related to mad cow disease, although South Korea's health ministry denied the report.

Dong Won Fish spiked 9.3 percent and Harim Holdings, a chicken producer, ended up 3 percent.

Defensive issues underperformed as investor sought riskier bets, although analysts cautioned that the market outlook remain dicey thanks to Europe's ongoing debt crisis.

"I would not say the market is bullish...it is one of those sporadic rallies amid a broader bearish trend," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Shares in SK Telecom, the country's top wireless carrier, fell 2.9 percent, and snack maker Orion Corp shed 3.6 percent.

Shipyards rose as appetite for sectors that are more sensitive to any economic pickup strengthened, prompting bargain hunting among batterd shipbuilding issues.

Shares in Samsung Heavy Indsutries gained 6.2 percent after having fallen about 30 percent on the year as of Monday's close, compared with the broader market's 11.5 percent loss.

Hyundai Heavy Industries ended up 4.2 percent after having lost 40.6 percent this year.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 2.5 percent, while the junior Kosdaq market advanced 1.3 percent.

Move on day +2.27 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -9.48 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1154.4000 Korean won) (Editing by David Chance)