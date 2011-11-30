* Market takes breather, foreign selling weighs
* Hana Financial outperforms on expectations for KEB deal
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 30 - Seoul shares traded modestly lower on
Wednesday after sharp recent gains, but rises in technology and
banking stocks like LG Electronics and Hana
Financial Group gave the market support.
"The market is taking a breather today as stocks have risen
sharply this week. The overall mood is positive though, thanks
to growing hopes that U.S. consumers are warming up," said Yoo
Soo-min, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Data from the U.S. Conference Board's index of consumer
confidence, which in November jumped to its highest level since
July, beat forecasts.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 35.4 billion won
($30.91 million) worth of stocks, but institutions were buyers
of a net 34.1 billion won, poised to pick up shares for a fifth
straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.28 percent at 1,851.40 points as of 0155 GMT, after
gaining 4.5 percent on the week.
Hana Financial Group advanced 1.8 percent after a news
report the price for its planned purchase of Korea Exchange Bank
(KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star could be cut to
around 4 trillion won from earlier estimates of around 4.4
trillion won.
Technology issues continued to be lifted by positive U.S.
consumer sentiment readings, with LG Electronics,
the world's No.3 handset maker, rising 1.4 percent and Samsung
Electronics gaining 0.5 percent.
Shares in STX Pan Ocean rose 2.1 percent and
Hanjin Shipping climbed 3.3 percent after a 1
percent gain in the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the
cost of shipping key commodities.
Defensive issues attracted investor interest following
losses this week, with Hite Jinro rising 1.8 percent
and Lotte Confectionary advancing 2.5 percent.
Hyundai Motor lost 0.5 percent and Hyundai Mobis
shed 1.9 percent.
($1 = 1145.2500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)