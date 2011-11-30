* Market takes breather, foreign selling weighs
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 30 - Seoul shares finished modestly lower
on Wednesday after sharp recent gains, but firm rises in LG
Electronics and Hana Financial Group
gave the market support.
"The market is taking it easy after seeing sharp gains in
the past two sessions. Investors are a bit cautious ahead of key
manufacturing data from China this week," said Juhn Jong-kyu, a
market analyst at Samsung Securities.
"But the mood is not bad at all. The most recent U.S.
consumer confidence reading was very reassuring," Juhn added
Data from the U.S. Conference Board's index of consumer
confidence, which in November jumped to its highest level since
July, beat forecasts.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 99.8 billion won
worth of stocks, and institutions were buyers of a 67.4 net
billion won, picking up shares for a fifth straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.49 percent at 1,847.51 points.
Hana Financial Group advanced 3.1 percent after a report the
price for its planned purchase of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)
from U.S. fund Lone Star could be cut to around 4
trillion won from earlier estimates of around 4.4 trillion won.
Technology issues continued to be lifted by positive U.S.
consumer sentiment data, with LG Electronics, the
world's No.3 handset maker, rising 1.5 percent.
Utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
however fell 3.3 percent despite media reports the government
may announce electricity tariff hike early next month.
"I am hearing the scope of the hike will be far lower than
KEPCO had hoped," said Yoon Hee-do, an analyst at Korea
Investment & Securities.
"Without a larger hike, KEPCO will have difficult time
making timely investments."
Shares in STX Pan Ocean rose 1.2 percent and
Hyundai Merchant Marine inched up 0.2 percent after
a 1 percent gain in the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks
the cost of shipping key commodities.
Defensive issues attracted investor interest following
losses this week, with snack maker Lotte Confectionary
advancing 4.1 percent and KT&G, a
tobacco and ginseng producer, rising 2.3 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.54 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market advanced 0.02 percent.
Move on day -0.49 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -9.92 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)