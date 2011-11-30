SEOUL, Dec 1 - Seoul shares are set to open higher on Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.

"The market will start off strong. News of world central banks' joint efforts is reassuring," said Cho Sung-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a credit crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis drove EU ministers to urge more IMF help to avert financial disaster.

"China's reserve requirement cut comes as a bigger, added positive," Cho added.

China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

Sectors that are more sensitive to Chinese demand, such as steelmakers and shipbuilders, may be lifted.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.49 percent at 1,847.51 points on Wednesday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 21:49 GMT------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD

Hyundai Elevator has sold seven high-speed elevators to Venezuela, according to a local media report.

RETAILERS

Retailers may react after data showed South Korea's consumer price index rose 4.2 percent in November from a year ago.

TECHNOLOGY STOCKS

Memory chip makers including Hynix Semiconductor may be lifted after the U.S. Philadelphia index rose 5.9 percent overnight. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)