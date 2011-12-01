* Foreign, institutional buying lift market sharply

SEOUL, Dec 1 - Seoul shares traded sharply higher on Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.

"There is a high likelihood that Europe will implement even stronger measures to contain the credit crisis. Global central banks would not have offered such a package unless they had some sort of promise from Europe," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"China's reserve requirement cut came as very timely. This appears to be a coordinated worldwide effort to save Europe," Lee added, adding that stock market could hit 2,000 points by the end of the year.

The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a credit crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis drove EU ministers to urge more IMF help to avert financial disaster.

China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

Institutions were buyers of a net 396 billion won ($346.55 million) worth of stocks, poised to pick up shares for a sixth straight session, and foreign investors purchased a net 207.7 billion won, set to buy stocks for a third consecutive session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 3.78 percent at 1,917.43 points as of 0114 GMT, after hitting as high as 1,919.46 points, a near one-month peak.

Gains were led by large-cap technology issues, with Samsung Electronics hitting a fresh record high, buoyed further by a 6 percent jump in the U.S. Philadelphia index overnight.

"Samsung will comfortably sustain its fresh historical high, and I do not plan on selling the shares as more gains are expected," said Ki Ho-sam, a senior fund manager at Dongbu Asset Management.

"Its memory chip business will continue to improve, and smartphone margins are also seen growing. Samsung is a good share to hold on to."

Hynix Semiconductor rose 3.5 percent after local media outlet Edaily said the world's No.2 memory chip maker planned to invest 4 trillion won next year, which would be an 18 percent rise from this year. The company denied the report.

Shares in Seoul-listed Chinese firms and sectors more sensitive to Chinese demand such as steelmakers rallied on news of the reserve requirement cut, which is expected to buoy investment and economic growth.

China King Highway jumped 6.8 percent and China Great Star advanced 6.6 percent.

Steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel jumped 7.3 percent and 10 percent respectively.

KB Financial Group rose 5.3 percent and Shinhan Financial Group advanced 5.25 percent.

But defensive issues lagged, with Lotte Chilsung slumping 1.2 percent and CJ Corp, a food conglomerate, edging up 0.9 percent.

