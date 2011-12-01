Seoul, Dec 2 - Seoul shares are likely to retreat on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with investors growing wary ahead of a U.S. job report. "The market will probably start off weak. A technical correction is expected and speculative players will lock in profits on yesterday's gains," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.72 percent at 1,916.18 points on Thursday, the highest close in nearly four weeks. Korea Exchange Bank and Hana Financial Group shares may be followed after news U.S. investment firm Lone Star has agreed to cut the price Hana will pay for its majority stake in KEB by around 11 percent. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:28 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,244.58 -0.19% -2.380 USD/JPY 77.70 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.086 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD $1,744.85 0.06% 1.110 US CRUDE $100.08 -0.28% -0.370 DOW JONES 12020.03 -0.21% -25.65 ASIA ADRS 117.64 -0.25% -0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips, eyes Friday's jobs report >Fed's Bullard lauds swaps, no single euro debt fix >Euro gains vs dollar ahead of US payrolls data >Copper, Brent oil lead losses as rally fades STOCKS TO WATCH EUGENE CORP, HIMART The top three shareholders of Himart, including Eugene Corp, are to sell their stakes in the electronics retailer in a deal estimated at nearly 1 trillion won. LG CORP, LG ELECTRONICS LG Corp said late on Thursday it would buy 245.1 billion won ($215 million) worth of shares in core unit LG Electronics. KCC, HYUNDAI MOTOR KCC plans to sell 1.115 million shares in Hyundai Motor to raise around 240 billion won, the company said early on Friday. SK C&C SK Group's chairman will offer around 1.25 million shares in IT services provider SK C&C to raise around 160 billion won, according to market talk. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)