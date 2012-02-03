* KOSPI retreats 0.6 pct, transportation shares weigh
* Foreign investors turn net sellers
* KCC jumps on hopes for earnings improvement
(Updates to close)
SEOUL, Feb 3 Seoul shares gave up some
ground Friday, with shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries
tumbling after it announced disappointing results
and foreign investors dumping transportation shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.6 percent at 1,972.34 points after recent gains that
brought the index to a six-month intraday high.
Hyundai Heavy dove 7.7 percent after the world's No.1
shipbuilder reported a 62.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter
operating profit, pressured by falling product prices in
non-shipbuilding businesses such as electric equipment.
"(Hyundai Heavy's) quarterly results underscored worsenng
conditions in Europe. Prospects for shipbuilders' shares are
grim given unfavourable conditions for exports," said Hong
Soon-pyo, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.
The country's top automaker Hyundai Motor slid
0.7 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors fell 0.5
percent.
Caution lingered ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday. U.S.
employment growth probably slowed in January, but an improving
labor market trend should remain intact.
New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States
fell more than expected last week, pointing to further healing
in the nation's battered jobs market.
Foreign investors offloaded 141.8 billion won ($126.78
million) worth of shares after three straight days of buying.
Institutions continued their selling spree for the ninth
consecutive session, offloading 270.4 billion won.
SK Innovation, which runs the country's top
refiner, gained 2 percent after reporting after Thursday's
closing bell 1.7 trillion won in net profit last year, more than
double the prior year.
Chemical producer KCC Corp jumped 6.4 percent on
expectations its earnings would improve after it posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
($1 = 1118.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)