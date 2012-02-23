* Foreign investors turn net sellers

* Tech, brokerage issues fall

* Solar stocks off on news of German incentive cuts (Updates to close)

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Feb 23 South Korean stocks dropped on Thursday after posting a 6-1/2 month closing high in the previous session, with analysts citing strong oil prices and a lack of fundmental cues to sustain the recent rally's momentum.

"The market had risen sharply in a short period so institutions are selling, but I think the upward trend line is still holding," Hong Hyeon-ki, a fund manager at HDC Asset Management, said.

However, strong oil prices could be a "wet blanket" on a recent blaze of foreign buying, SK Securities market analyst Kim Young-jun said.

Brent crude held steady on Thursday, near a nine-month high of about $123, as supply worries caused by heightened tension between Iran and the West offset concern that a slowdown in the global economy could dampen oil demand.

Goldman Sachs said it expects Brent crude prices to rise to $127.50 a barrel over the next 12 months.

"As European issues linger, rising oil prices can substantially affect domestic consumption, especially in the United States," Kim said.

Foreign investors swung to net selling after four sessions of buying, offloading a net 36.4 billion won ($32.3 million)worth of stocks.

Institutions continued selling for a seventh straight session, offloading 219.8 billion won worth of shares.

Technology and brokerage sector led declines.

Samsung Electronics reversed the bulk of recent gains that brought it to another record high. The world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI slumped 3.1 percent.

LG Electronics, the world's No. 2 TV manufacturer, shed 4.4 percent.

Brokerage shares were down 1.7 percent, among the top decliners, led by Woori Investment & Securities

Shares in Samsung Securities fell 2 percent and Daewoo Securities was down 2.1 percent.

OCI, a producer of polysilicon, a key material to make solar panels, tumbled 6.6 percent after Reuters reported earlier that the German government agreed to speed up the next round of cuts in state-mandated photovoltaic incentives.

"Adding to pressure from news Germany is deepening cuts in solar subsidies, concerns that the volume of photovoltaic installations will decline in the second quarter hit the shares," said Baek Young-chan, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Woongjin Energy, which makes solar ingots and wafers, plunged 11.3 percent.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 492 to 338.

The KOSPI 200 spot index slid 3.05 points to 263.58. The junior Kosdaq market finished down 0.56 percent at 541.13.

Move on day -1.03 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +10.00 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1125.9750 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)