BRIEF-Central China Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 12
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9
Seoul shares rose in opening deals on Monday, extending gains into a second day after China's growth data was in line with forecasts, relieving concerns of a hard landing for the world's second-largest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.32 percent at 1,818.63 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9
* Declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: