Seoul shares rose in opening deals on Monday, extending gains into a second day after China's growth data was in line with forecasts, relieving concerns of a hard landing for the world's second-largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.32 percent at 1,818.63 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)