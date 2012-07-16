BRIEF-Geneva Finance declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share
* Declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 16 Seoul shares extended gains on Monday on eased worries of a sharper decline in China's economy, but gains were capped as investors awaited further cues from a slew of U.S. and domestic corporate earnings and policy hints from the Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.27 percent to close at 1,817.79 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March 31