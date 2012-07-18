* N.Korea's announcement briefly spooks market
* Shipbuilders underperform on growth woes
* SK Hynix tumbles after Intel cuts growth forecast
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 18 Seoul shares edged lower after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a gloomy
outlook for the economy but provided few clues as to whether the
central bank was moving closer to another round of easing.
South Korean financial markets were briefly rocked after
North Korea's state media said it would issue an "important
report" at 0300 GMT, dragging the main bourse down more than 1
percent.
Shares eased back to earlier levels after state media
reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would be marshal
of the country's army.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.66 percent at 1,809.86 points as of 0315 GMT.
Bernanke said policymakers would consider a range of tools
to further stimulate growth if it became clear the labour market
was not improving or if deflation risks mounted.
"With market confidence battered by one disappointing
economic data after another, investors want more than just vague
promises of action down the road," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst
at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
Cyclical stocks, most notably shipbuilders, fell on dented
hopes of immediate measures to support growth from the Fed
following Bernanke's testimony.
Hyundai Heavy Industries slumped 3.1 percent
while Samsung Heavy Industries fell 3.3 percent.
SK Hynix, the world's No.2 computer memory chip
maker, declined more than 4 percent on Wednesday after top
chipmaker Intel Corp reduced its growth forecast,
reinforcing fears that a wavering global economy is dampening
personal computer sales.
Investors are keeping a busy eye on a slew of U.S. earnings
this week, with Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs
joining the growing roster of S&P companies to beat profit
forecasts, although expectations had been significantly lowered.
South Korea's earnings season will be in full swing on
Friday, beginning with POSCO, the world's
third-largest steelmaker.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)