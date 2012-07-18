SEOUL, July 19 Seoul shares are expected to rebound on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as solid corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 index to its highest level since May. "Thin volume has resulted in high volatility from futures and arbitrage sell-offs in recent sessions, but the news flow is signalling a rebound today, though investors would have liked a mention of QE3 for more sustainable momentum," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated in congressional testimony on Wednesday the Fed's pledge to act if the economy needed it as he underscored his concerns, specifically in the job market. Investors have been hoping for a third round of bond purchases, dubbed QE3. Investors worried about the impact of a flagging global economy on earnings took comfort after Honeywell Inc joined the growing roster of companies to outperform consensus forecasts. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.48 percent on Wednesday to close at 1,794.91 points on Wednesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,372.78 0.67% 9.110 USD/JPY 78.78 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.494 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,573.39 0.07% 1.100 US CRUDE $89.91 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81% 103.16 ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37% 0.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 rises to 2-1/2-month high on profits >Bond prices rise as economic worries prevail >Euro declines across the board, weighed by Merkel >Oil at 7-wk peak on Middle East tensions (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)