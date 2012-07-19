SEOUL, July 19 Seoul shares rebounded on
Thursday from losses the previous session, tracking an overnight
Wall Street rally as solid U.S. corporate earnings lifted the
S&P 500 index to a two-and-a-half month high.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.66 percent at 1,824.63 points as of 0240 GMT.
Dampening the rebound, though, were sharp falls for shares
of Korean banks being probed by authorities investigating how a
key interest rate has been set.
The overall market got a boost after the S&P 500 hit
its highest level since early May, helped by quarterly numbers
from bellwethers such as Intel Corp and Honeywell
and better-than-expected U.S. housing starts.
Seoul's broad market rally lifted 17 of the 19 industry
group sub-indices tracked by the main bourse operator Korea
Exchange.
But analysts remained cautious on whether the rally can be
sustained as concerns about growth persist.
"There is a dearth of fundamental cues to make any solid
bets on," said Lee Woo-jin, an analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities.
Investors looking for fresh signs of further easing by the
U.S. Federal Reserve were left wanting, after Chairman Ben
Bernanke repeated the central bank's pledge to act if the
economy needed it, but remained tight-lipped over any specific
measures.
Index-giant Samsung Electronics soared 3.6
percent while SK Hynix rose 1.2 percent.
Shares in South Korea's top four banks bucked broader market
trend to post steep falls on Thursday after being investigated
by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), the local anti-trust agency,
as part of a widening probe into suspected collusion in fixing
certificate of deposit rates.
Hana Financial slumped 3.5 percent while Woori
Finance Holdings tumbled 4.1 percent. Shinhan
Financial and KB Financial each declined
more than 2.5 percent.
