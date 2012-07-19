SEOUL, July 19 Seoul shares rebounded sharply on Thursday from losses in the previous session, as blue-chip technology and automobile exporters led the broad market rally after fears of a cooling U.S. economy were allayed by positive U.S. housing data.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics rallied 3.6 percent while Hyundai Motor climbed 3 percent.

Dampening gains however, were declines in bank shares after South Korea's anti-trust agency launched a rate-fixing probe on the country's top banks, dragging the main board's banking sub-index down 1.9 percent to a 10-month closing low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.56 percent to close at 1,822.96 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)