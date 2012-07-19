* U.S. data, earnings drive gains in tech, auto exporters
* Financials buck trend, fall on rate-fixing probe
* Propylene price gains support petrochemical shares
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 19 South Korean shares rebounded
sharply on Thursday from losses in the previous session, with
blue-chip technology and automobile exporters leading a broad
market rally as positive housing data eased concerns about the
cooling U.S. economy.
Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to its fastest
pace in three years, a sign of much-needed relief amid a string
of recent data hinting at a sluggish recovery in the world's
largest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.6
percent to close at 1,822.96 points, re-gaining the key
psychological level of 1,800.
"The U.S. is the most important export market for tech and
auto firms, so they're going to be helped by any signs of a
turnaround in slowing growth and thus better demand," said Ham
Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics rallied 3.6
percent while Hyundai Motor climbed 3 percent.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was
lifted 1.7 percent by the strong blue-chip performance,
outpacing gains in the broader market.
Dampening gains however, were declines in bank shares after
South Korea's anti-trust agency launched a rate-fixing probe on
the country's top banks, dragging the main board's banking
sub-index down 1.9 percent to a 10-month closing
low.
Woori Finance Holdings slumped 4.1 percent and
Hana Financial fell 2.6 percent.
Rising propylene prices supported petrochemical shares, with
Samsung Fine Chemical rallying 5.5 percent while SK
Chemicals rose 2.8 percent.
The broad market rally saw gains in 17 of the 19 industry
group sub-indices tracked by the main bourse operator Korea
Exchange, with the two exceptions being banks and telecoms, the
latter being a classic defensive play.
But analysts remained cautious on whether the rally can be
sustained while underlying growth fears remain, with little
support to lean on in the policy front after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke opened the door to further
supportive measure but remained coy over the specifics.
South Korea's earnings season will enter full swing on
Friday, beginning with results from POSCO, the
world's third-largest steelmaker.
Move on day +1.56 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -0.15 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)