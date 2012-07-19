SEOUL, July 20 Seoul shares look likely to
extend gains on Friday, tracking global stocks as robust
corporate earnings offset weak U.S. economic data.
The S&P 500 index rallied to a fresh 2-1/2 month peak on
Thursday on a strong full-year outlook from IBM, bullish
earnings from eBay and Qualcomm's expectations
for a strong December quarter. European equities hit four-month
highs also on strong corporate results.
Weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. manufacturing, housing
and labour markets capped gains, however.
Spain's financial troubles also weighed on sentiment.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose above the critical 7 percent
level widely viewed as unsustainable, stoking fears that Madrid
may eventually need a full-blown sovereign bailout.
"Despite some of the bad news, there is still a little room
for more gains, especially if foreign investors start reverting
to buying as their recent activity has hinted they might do,"
said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.6 percent to close at 1,822.96 points on Thursday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,376.51 0.27% 3.730
USD/JPY 78.61 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.511 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,581.75 0.03% 0.460
US CRUDE $92.16 -0.54% -0.500
DOW JONES 12943.36 0.27% 34.66
ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.92% 1.06
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Technology earnings boost Wall Street
>Bond prices fall, yields near record lows
>Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data
>Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KOREAN AIR **
South Korean flag carrier Korean Air has pleaded
guilty to involvement in an air cargo price-fixing cartel on
certain routes from Canada between April 2002 and February 2006,
Canada's competition watchdog said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)