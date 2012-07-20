* SK Hynix up 4.7 pct on IBM outlook, cheap valuation

* Banks fall on rate-fixing probe, Spain debt pressure

SEOUL, July 20 Seoul shares crawled higher on Friday morning after a rangebound trading session, with robust U.S. corporate earnings offsetting soft economic data and renewed signs of debt trouble in Spain.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.3 percent to 1,828.99 points as of 0213 GMT.

"Aside from a limited rally in the tech sector reflecting solid earnings and outlook from Wall Street, there's a complete absence of any market-moving dynamics today," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

Blue-chip technology shares outperformed to track an overnight rally in their Wall Street peers after industry bellwether IBM raised its full-year outlook.

SK Hynix jumped 4.7 percent to lead gains in the tech sector, aided by bargain hunting after a near 5 percent fall on Wednesday following a reduced growth forecast by top chipmaker Intel Corp.

A growing roster of companies with forecast-beating earnings, albeit on lowered expectations, is steadily lending support to risk sentiment to offset weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. manufacturing, housing and labor markets.

Financials again underperformed, as Shinhan Financial fell 1.9 percent and Hana Financial dipped 1.2 percent.

Shares in South Korea's top banks have been pummelled in the last two sessions after coming under investigation for suspected collusion on certificate of deposit rates, dragging the main board's banking sub-index to a 10-month closing low on Thursday.

Banks also faced additional pressure from renewed debt fears in Spain, after the country's benchmark ten-year yields topped the 7 percent level seen as unsustainable, raising speculation that it might eventually need a full-fledged sovereign bailout.

The spotlight is now on the domestic corporate earnings season, which gets into full-swing next week with industry giants such as Hyundai Motor and POSCO set to publish their second-quarter results. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)