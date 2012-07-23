* KOSPI falls through key 1,800 pt chart level * OCI Corp falls 3.5 pct on China anti-dumping probe * Celltrion rare bright spot, up 2 pct on drug approval By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares fell sharply on Monday on renewed concerns about a full-scale sovereign bailout in Spain, with bank shares and major exporters leading declines. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.07 percent at 1,785.2 points as of 0205 GMT, breaking below a key psychological support line at 1,800 points. "The market is being worn down, with risk appetite already stifled by dashed policy action hopes while more bad news from Europe is dialing up the pressure," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. Spain's debt costs hit a euro-era high after Valencia requested Madrid's aid to shore up its finances on Friday, with local media reporting that half a dozen other regional governments were also ready to tap Spain's 18 billion euro internal bailout mechanism. Renewed fears of global contagion from Spain's ailing public finances weighed heavily on bank shares, as all four major South Korean banks logged steep declines. Shinhan Financial slumped 3.5 percent while Woori Finance Holdings fell 3.3 percent. Blue-chip exporters added to the woes with sharp losses across the board as tech-giant Samsung Electronics retreated 2.7 percent while Hyundai Motor slid 2.9 percent. Customs data released by the South Korean government on Saturday showed exports declining for the fourth time in six months, hit by slumping demand from the impact of the protracted euro zone debt crisis. Among other shares, OCI Corp, South Korea's largest polysilicon maker, fell 3.5 percent on Monday morning after China's trade ministry said it will open an anti-dumping probe into imported U.S. and South Korean solar panel raw materials. Celltrion Inc shares bucked the broader market trend to climb 2.3 percent after saying its biosimilar antibody "Remsima" was approved by South Korea's drug regulator. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)