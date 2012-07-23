SEOUL, July 24 Seoul shares are expected on Tuesday to extend their decline from the previous session, as fears that Spain could be pushed into seeking a bailout continue to sap investor appetite for risk. "The market is still in sell-off mode, but there are bargains to be had after hefty losses (on Monday) ... and the next support line is seen near the annual low at 1,780 points," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday but ended well off the day's low, rebounding from an initial plunge and stabilizing near the S&P 500's 50-day moving average. Still, investors will be taking aggressive bets off the table after Spanish media reported up to half-a-dozen more regions may follow Valencia in requesting central government aid, pushing Spanish bond yields to a euro-era high of 7.5 percent, well above the 7 percent danger threshold. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 1.84 percent to a one-and-a-half week closing low of 1,789.45 points on Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,350.52 -0.89% -12.140 USD/JPY 78.32 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.438 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,576.04 -0.05% -0.750 US CRUDE $87.99 -0.17% -0.150 DOW JONES 12721.46 -0.79% -101.11 ASIA ADRS 112.33 -1.59% -1.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Pain in Spain hits Wall St >Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows >Euro struggles on Spanish and Greece concerns >Oil falls, pressured by Spain, euro zone worries ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HALLA CLIMATE CONTROL CORP ** South Korea's National Pension Service rejected an offer made by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp to buy the 30 percent of car air conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp it does not already own, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co began the latest round of their long-running global patent war on Monday as an Australian judge started hearing evidence for an anticipated three-month long trial. **POSCO ** POSCO will on Tuesday publish second-quarter earnings that are expected to have fallen to 1 trillion won ($872.1 million) from 1.5 trillion won a year ago. ($1 = 1146.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)