* Bargain hunters keep share index above low so far in 2012
* Mobile service operators, SK Telcom and KT Corp, shine
* Halla tumbles 7.4 pct as $800 mln tender offer hits snag
* SK Hynix up after memory chip rival Toshiba cuts output
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 24 South Korean shares edged lower
on Tuesday, as fears over Spain's intensifying debt crisis made
investors wary of riskier assets, but bargain hunters kept
Seoul's main index hovering above levels earlier this month that
were the lowest seen so far in 2012.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
trading 0.25 percent lower at 1,784.96 points as of 0255 GMT,
holding above the 2012 intraday-low of 1,773.67 registered on
July 13.
Investors swung to defensive plays, sparking a rally in
South Korea's top two mobile service providers.
SK Telecom jumped 6.3 percent while KT Corp
soared 5.1 percent.
Growth-sensitive stocks continued to underperform, led on
Tuesday by construction firms. Daelim Industrial
slumped 4.3 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction
fell 5.0 percent.
Steelmaker POSCO was one of a few cyclical
shares which managed to avoid falling into the red, edging up
1.0 percent ahead of the release of its second-quarter earnings
on Tuesday.
"Euro zone fears are back in full force after developments
in Spain and Greece, but it's also opened up bargain-hunting
opportunities for investors to pick up battered stocks," said
Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"The KOSPI's price-to-earnings ratio is at 8 with an almost
even price-to-book figure which looks to be a strong bottom line
under present conditions," Lee said.
Shares in Halla Climate Control Corp tumbled 6.2
percent after the National Pension Service (NPS), its second
largest shareholder, said on Monday it would not participate in
major stakeholder Visteon Corp's $800 million tender
offer.
Chipmakers bucked wider trends, highlighted by a 2.0 percent
gain in SK Hynix after Japanese competitor Toshiba
announced a 30 percent output reduction at a key NAND
flash plant.
Sentiment remains on thin ice with Spain's borrowing costs
hitting a euro-era high of 7.5 percent on Monday, well above the
7 percent danger threshold widely viewed as unsustainable and
foreshadowing an eventual bailout by international lenders.
Market players are also casting a wary eye on Greece, which
is scheduled to meet inspectors from international lenders on
Tuesday whom it must convince to secure continued aid payments
or face a messy default.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)