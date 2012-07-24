BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says about $1,217 million in combined aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered
* Goldman Sachs announces final results of its tender offer for subordinated notes
SEOUL, July 24 South Korean shares ended with slim gains after reversing earlier losses on Tuesday, relieved by an improvement in Chinese manufacturing data, although the market remained under pressure from concerns that Spain could be forced into seeking a full-fledged sovereign bailout.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25 percent to close at 1,793.93 points.
Telecoms outperformed, with SK Telecom jumping 6 percent, while KT Corp soared 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department has barred any legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases, in a change that could impact banks and other corporations.