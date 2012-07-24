SEOUL, July 25 Seoul shares are expected to fall on Wednesday, hurt by signs of a worsening crisis in Europe and disappointing earnings from key U.S. bellwethers, although losses may be trimmed on bargain-hunting with the main index approaching a 2012 low. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25 percent to close at 1,793.93 points on Tuesday. More troubling signs emerged from the debt-embattled euro zone, as Spain paid the second highest yields on short-term debt in the euro era at an auction on Tuesday and EU officials said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout. U.S. stocks and futures declined after second-quarter earnings by Apple Inc and United Parcel Service fell short of expectations. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,338.31 -0.9% -12.210 USD/JPY 78.17 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.391 -- -0.047 SPOT GOLD $1,579.94 0.01% 0.100 US CRUDE $88.21 -0.33% -0.290 DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14 ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls >Yields hit record lows in safe-haven buying >Euro falls after German data, Moody's warning >Oil up on China data,but Europe concerns limit rise ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD Corning Inc and Samsung Electronic Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with the Wuxi New District government in China to jointly build a $600 million facility to make TFT-LCD glass used in laptops and LCD monitors. **POSCO ** POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly operating profit as orders slowed and cheaper imports from China and Japan undercut prices at home. **WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD ** Woongjin Holdings Co will create a joint venture with a local private equity fund that will buy a 31 percent stake in its water purifier maker unit, Woongjin Coway Co Ltd . (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)