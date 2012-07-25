* KOSPI falls to lowest intraday level since December
* Techs tumble after Apple misses earnings forecast
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 25 Seoul shares fell to a
seven-month low on Wednesday as investors cut risk on increasing
worries that Spain may be forced to seek a bailout and
disappointing U.S. corporate earnings weighed.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.4
percent to 1,768.93 points by 0116 GMT, trimming losses from a
session low of 1,758.99, the weakest level since December.
Spain's soaring borrowing costs underscored its refinancing
difficulties amid rescue calls from its indebted regions and
troubled banks, stoking fears that the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy could seek the assistance of
international lenders.
"With the euro zone in trouble again and U.S. manufacturing
stuck in low gear, it somewhat feels like a parallel to what we
saw in the market last August," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst
at Tong Yang Securities.
Risk-off sentiment triggered sharp declines across the
board, with 18 out of the 19 industry group sub-indices tracked
by main bourse operator Korea Exchange languishing in the red.
Large-cap technology shares underperformed, highlighted by
prominent Apple Inc suppliers after the tech giant's
April-June results fell short of analyst forecasts, pressured by
a sagging global economy embroiled by the euro zone debt crisis.
LG Display, a key supplier of LCD screens for
Apple's iPhone and iPad line of products, tumbled 4.3 percent
while Samsung Electronics fell 2 percent.
"Apple's very low guidance for the September quarter put
many investors on alert," said Kang Jung-won, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.
LG Display, Samsung Electronics, and LG Electronics
are all set to publish their second-quarter results
in a busy week for domestic tech giants.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)