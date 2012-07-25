SEOUL, July 26 Seoul shares are likely to rebound from a seven-month low on Thursday on bargain-hunting, although the market remains pressured by worries of a deepening crisis in the euro zone and sluggish global growth. "The market is still very nervous about Europe, but current valuations near the 1,770 level are attractive to bargain seekers," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. "Given the uncertainty in the market, however, we don't expect investors to buy with any strong conviction," Lee said. South Korea's economy grew 0.4 percent in the April-June period over the prior quarter, the central bank's advance estimates showed on Thursday, just below the market consensus. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.37 percent to close at 1,769.31 points on Wednesday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:51 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,337.89 -0.03% -0.420 USD/JPY 78.15 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.398 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,603.88 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $88.99 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47% 58.73 ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14% -0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises >Prices ease but yields hold near record lows >Euro rises from 2-year low, but gains to fade >Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KB FINANCIAL GROUP ** South Korea's KB Financial Group has decided not to bid for a 6 trillion won ($5.23 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings, a source with direct knowledge of the plan said on Wednesday. **LG DISPLAY ** South Korean flat screen maker LG Display said on Thursday it would invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) to upgrade an existing production line to boost production capacity of panels used in high-end mobile devices. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)