SEOUL, July 26 Strong gains in large-cap technology shares helped drag the South Korean share market off a 7-month low on Thursday, with LG Electronics rallying more than 6 percent in a belated reaction to a doubling in second quarter profit.

LG published its April-June results during open trading hours on Wednesday, but its share had closed 2.1 percent down due to broad risk aversion and creeping worries over its underperforming handset business.

The persistent worries over a deepening debt crisis in the eurozone and sluggish global growth kept the overall market subdued, and the main benchmark index showed only a slight inprovement from levels last seen in December.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,774.58 points as of 0210 GMT.

With the main bourse still hovering closely above a 2012-low, bargain hunters saw an opportunity to pick up cheap, battered stocks although continued uncertainty in Europe kept riskier bids at bay.

"Much of the bad news has already been priced in, but the uncertainty is making recovery attempts difficult with investors wary that a full-scale bailout of Spain will inevitably result in another equities shock and trigger large corrections," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Though sentiments are still leaning heavily on the side of caution, growing hopes for new U.S. stimulus measures and more debt-fighting tools from Europe are offering investors a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel.

"The market will remain pressured until U.S and European policymakers are given a chance to address the problems in their policy meetings starting later this month, which could set the market on a recovery path" Ham said.

Still, the prolonged debt crisis in Europe and its negative impact on global growth was being felt close to home, after government data showed South Korea's economy in the April-June period falling short of forecasts to grow at less than half the pace seen in the first quarter.

Chipmaker SK Hynix however, moved opposite of peers, edging down 0.3 percent after its second-quarter earnings missed analyst forecasts despite reporting a small profit to snap a loss-making stretch of three straight quarterly periods.

KB Financial Group shares were up 2.2 percent after its board members on Wednesday decided not to bid for the government's 6 trillion won ($5.21 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)