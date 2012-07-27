BRIEF-HgCapital says investment portfolio not revalued at May 31
* Investment portfolio has not been revalued at 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SEOUL, July 27 Seoul shares kicked off Friday's session with a sharp rally, tracking overnight gains in global stocks after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged to do everything that is necessary to protect the euro zone.
Samsung Electronics shares were up 2 percent after publishing its second quarter results shortly before the opening bell on Friday, registering profits that were in line with a previous guidance estimate.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.6 percent at 1,810.94 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Says shareholder equity investment firm has uploaded 42.9 million shares(7.6 percent) of the company, increasing its stake in the company to 17.6 percent from 10 percent