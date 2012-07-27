Foreign ownership of Malaysian bonds up by $2.4 bln in May
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Foreign holdings of Malaysian debt securities and sharia-compliant sukuk rose by 10.1 billion ringgit ($2.37 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
SEOUL, July 27 South Korean stocks climbed to a two-and-a-half week closing high on Friday as hints of a bold debt-fighting stance by the European Central Bank revived appetite for risk.
LG Display, jumped 7.3 percent and Samsung Electronics, was 5.2 percent higher.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.62 percent to close at 1,829.16 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
June 6 Noble Group's main banks are in talks to decide whether to give the commodity trader an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.