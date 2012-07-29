SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares are expected to rise
on Monday on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank may offer further stimulus when their
policymakers meet this week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
rallied 2.62 percent to close at 1,829.16 points on Friday,
breaking above its 20-day moving average.
The Fed is scheduled to hold a two-day rate setting meeting
from Wednesday, followed by Thursday's ECB policy meeting where
expectations are running high after central bank chief Mario
Draghi pledged last week to do everything necessary to protect
the euro zone.
"There are plenty of rosy expectations heading into these
meetings, but events such as these have ended in disappointment
many times before so investors may keep their optimism in check
a little bit," Hyundai Securities said in a research note.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,385.97 1.91% 25.950
USD/JPY 78.43 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.545 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,626.09 0.20% 3.250
US CRUDE $90.09 -0.04% -0.040
DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46% 187.73
ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77% 3.16
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3
>Yields climb on hopes of more Europe stimulus
>Euro edges higher vs dollar on ECB speculation
>Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
take their battle for mobile supremacy to court on Monday in one
of the biggest-ever technology patent trials, with Samsung
facing potential U.S. sales bans of its Galaxy smartphones and
tablet computers.
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
Hyundai Motor Co, South Korea's top automaker, is
recalling more than 200,000 units of its Santa Fe sport-utility
vehicle model and popular Sonata cars in the United States due
to problems with their airbags, a U.S. state safety agency
said.
**KT CORP
KT Corp, South Korea's No. 2 wireless service
provider, apologised on Sunday after personal data of 8.7
million of its mobile phone subscribers was
hacked.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)