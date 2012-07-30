* KOSPI breaks above 50-day moving average * The benchmark had been near 2012 lows on Friday * KT falls 4.7 pct after personal data leaks By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares climbed to a 4-week high on Monday morning, supported by hopes of fresh easing measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank when they hold policy meetings later this week. The boost in sentiment for risk assets has engineered a striking turnaround for the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) which had last week until Friday languished just above a 2012 low. It rose 0.9 percent to 1,844.83 as of 0142 GMT, breaking above its 50-day moving average of 1,833.48 points but investors remained wary as the ECB offered no details despite Mario Draghi's strongly-worded pledge last week to tackle the region's worsening debt crisis. "At this point, this looks to be more of a relief rally and although expectations of central bank actions are there, investors aren't buying into it with a lot of conviction," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. A string of major economic data releases out this week is also keeping many investors on the sidelines. "This week's China PMI data and U.S. reports on jobs and output will all need to play key supporting roles to sustain the optimism, but for now it's got investors tied up from taking fresh positions," said Kim. Growth-sensitive cyclicals outperformed with shipyards leading. Samsung Heavy Industries climbed 3.3 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 2 percent. But KT Corp, South Korea's second-largest mobile service provider, fell 4.7 percent after announcing on Sunday that personal data from 8.7 million of its subscribers had been leaked in a hacking incident. ($1 = 1138.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)