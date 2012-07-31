* Anticipating ECB action, investors rush to cover shorts * Net foreign inflow most in 6-mths, lifts large-caps * Samsung Elec posts 4-day rally, up 13 pct since Q2 result * Battered STX firms rally across the board on bargain bids By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 31 South Korean stocks staged a late rally to close at their highest level in five weeks on Tuesday as hopes of major stimulus action from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve sparked a flurry of short-covering. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose nearly 2.1 percent or 32.8 points to end at 1,881.99, outperforming its regional peers. "With Draghi's comments foreshadowing imminent action from the ECB, investors weren't willing to place any negative bets against the market and promptly closed out their short positions," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, referring to ECB chief Mario Draghi's pledge last week to do whatever it takes to protect the euro. "Arbitrage trading also provided support, with foreign investors buying back into futures after a rather excessive unwinding of longs before the latest rally was triggered," Lee said. Bullish foreign investors extended their buying binge into a third day, snapping up a net 611 billion won ($537.1 million) worth of shares on Monday, the largest single-day net purchase in six months. Offshore players have now pumped more than 1.5 trillion won in net funds into the South Korean equities market since Friday. Large-cap shares, which take up the lion's share of offshore capital inflow, rose sharply across the board, helping the KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks climb 2.3 percent to outpace gains in the broader market, with 170 of its 200 components ending up in positive territory. Index-giant Samsung Electronics closed 2.7 percent higher, hitting a fresh two-and-a-half month high and surging more than 13 percent over a four-day rally after announcing record quarterly profits for the June period on Friday. Among other heavyweights, KIA Motor advanced 2.8 percent while POSCO rose 2 percent. All 19 industry group sub-indices tracked by main bourse operator Korea Exchange were up, but battered cyclicals stood out with investors out on the hunt for undervalued stocks. The trend was highlighted by STX Group affiliates, some of the most heavily beaten down shares in recent weeks over the vulnerability of its core shipbuilding and marine transportation businesses to the euro zone debt crisis. STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, spiked 12.3 percent while STX Corporation jumped 9.8 percent. After the main board was dragged to a 2012 low last Wednesday following a series of heavy sell-offs, sentiment took a sharp, bullish turn after Draghi's bold pledge to fight Europe's debt crisis. Draghi's comments have buoyed expectations that the ECB may resurrect its suspended bond-buying program to tame surging borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted nations. The central bank holds a closely-watched policy meeting on Thursday. The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold a two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, with pressure mounting on the Fed to introduce more growth-supportive measures amid signs that the U.S. economy is losing steam. Move on day +2.07 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +3.08 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)