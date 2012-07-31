* Anticipating ECB action, investors rush to cover shorts
* Net foreign inflow most in 6-mths, lifts large-caps
* Samsung Elec posts 4-day rally, up 13 pct since Q2 result
* Battered STX firms rally across the board on bargain bids
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 31 South Korean stocks staged a late
rally to close at their highest level in five weeks on Tuesday
as hopes of major stimulus action from the European Central Bank
and the U.S. Federal Reserve sparked a flurry of short-covering.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
nearly 2.1 percent or 32.8 points to end at 1,881.99,
outperforming its regional peers.
"With Draghi's comments foreshadowing imminent action from
the ECB, investors weren't willing to place any negative bets
against the market and promptly closed out their short
positions," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities, referring to ECB chief Mario Draghi's pledge last
week to do whatever it takes to protect the euro.
"Arbitrage trading also provided support, with foreign
investors buying back into futures after a rather excessive
unwinding of longs before the latest rally was triggered," Lee
said.
Bullish foreign investors extended their buying binge into a
third day, snapping up a net 611 billion won ($537.1 million)
worth of shares on Monday, the largest single-day net purchase
in six months.
Offshore players have now pumped more than 1.5 trillion won
in net funds into the South Korean equities market since Friday.
Large-cap shares, which take up the lion's share of offshore
capital inflow, rose sharply across the board, helping the KOSPI
200 benchmark of core stocks climb 2.3 percent to
outpace gains in the broader market, with 170 of its 200
components ending up in positive territory.
Index-giant Samsung Electronics closed 2.7
percent higher, hitting a fresh two-and-a-half month high and
surging more than 13 percent over a four-day rally after
announcing record quarterly profits for the June period on
Friday.
Among other heavyweights, KIA Motor advanced 2.8
percent while POSCO rose 2 percent.
All 19 industry group sub-indices tracked by main bourse
operator Korea Exchange were up, but battered cyclicals stood
out with investors out on the hunt for undervalued stocks.
The trend was highlighted by STX Group affiliates, some of
the most heavily beaten down shares in recent weeks over the
vulnerability of its core shipbuilding and marine transportation
businesses to the euro zone debt crisis.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, spiked 12.3 percent
while STX Corporation jumped 9.8 percent.
After the main board was dragged to a 2012 low last
Wednesday following a series of heavy sell-offs, sentiment took
a sharp, bullish turn after Draghi's bold pledge to fight
Europe's debt crisis.
Draghi's comments have buoyed expectations that the ECB may
resurrect its suspended bond-buying program to tame surging
borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted nations. The central
bank holds a closely-watched policy meeting on Thursday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold a two-day meeting
starting on Tuesday, with pressure mounting on the Fed to
introduce more growth-supportive measures amid signs that the
U.S. economy is losing steam.
Move on day +2.07 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +3.08 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)