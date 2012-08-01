SEOUL Aug 1 Seoul shares fell at the opening bell on Wednesday and looked poised to end to a four-day rally as investors turned cautious ahead of policy meeting results from major global central banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.48 percent to 1,872.90 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)