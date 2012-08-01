* KOSPI eases from 5-wk closing high, poised to snap 4-day
rally
* S.Korea CPI, exports, China PMI underscore growth woes
* Hyundai Department Store falls 3 pct as Q2 earnings
disappoint
* SK Hynix edges higher after rival Elpida reported to be
cutting output
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 1 Seoul shares traded lower on
Wednesday morning, poised to snap a four-day rally as investors
erred on the side of caution ahead of back-to-back policy
meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank.
Analysts anticipate an extended relief rally if the ECB
comes up with concrete measures, offsetting an expected lack of
fresh easing action by the Fed.
"The market is taking a breather after (Tuesday's) breakneck
rally, with slight corrections seen in overheated large-caps
that led yesterday's gains," said Lee Mu-jin, an analyst at
Woori Investment & Securities.
"The mood is cautious ahead of a significant macro event,
and although investors are still optimistic about the prospect
of fresh measures from the ECB, the Fed now appears unlikely to
take any imminent action and disappointment is trickling through
to the market," Lee said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.36 percent at 1,875.24 points as of 0215 GMT, pulling
back from a five-week closing high on Tuesday when the KOSPI
rallied more than 2 percent to outperform regional peers.
Few analysts expect the Fed to introduce new stimulus
measures by the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday,
with U.S. data showing improved consumer confidence and a steady
recovery in home prices reducing pressure on the Fed to act with
more urgency.
However, hopes remain high that the ECB will step in to ease
surging borrowing costs in Spain and other fiscally-challenged
European nations when it convenes for a policy committee on
Thursday, backed by ECB chief Mario Draghi's strongly-worded
pledge to support the euro zone last week.
Financials underperformed, with all four major banks sitting
in the red. Hana Financial Group Inc fell 1.5
percent and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd shed 1.4
percent.
Retailer Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd slumped
more than 3 percent after recording a 6.9 percent decline in
operating profit for the second quarter.
Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc bucked Wednesday's broad
declines in the tech sector to squeeze out a modest gain of 0.5
percent following media reports that bankrupt Japanese rival
Elpida Memory Inc was cutting DRAM output by 30 percent at a key
fabrication plant.
China's official manufacturing data fell to the weakest
level since November last year, following signs of widespread
economic slowdown across Asia.
Data released by the South Korean government on Wednesday
showed exports in July contracted at the sharpest annual pace in
nearly three years, underscoring the impact of sluggish demand
on Asia's fourth-largest economy.
But slow growth also helped inflation settle at a 12-year
low in July, giving the Bank of Korea more leg room to conduct a
back-to-back rate cut after it unexpectedly lowered borrowing
costs for the first time in three years last
month.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)