SEOUL Aug 1 South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day rally, as investors cut risky bets ahead of back-to-back policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group falling 2.5 percent while Woori Finance Holdings declined 2.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.11 percent to close at 1,879.93 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)