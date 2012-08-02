* CJ climbs 3.9 pct after 48 pct jump in Q2 profits
* KOGAS up 2.7 pct on report of discovery of gas reserve
* Samsung Elec down 2.9 pct as earnings rally fizzles
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 2 South Korean shares edged lower on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of
offering new stimulus measures, with attention focusing on
whether the European Central Bank would take action later in the
day to contain the region's debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.6 percent to close at 1,869.40 points.
The Fed stopped short of introducing further easing measures
at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, although keeping
the door open to another round of bond buying after it
acknowledged that the U.S. economy was losing steam, a drearier
outlook compared with comments after last month's meeting.
Investors are now hoping that the ECB, which convenes for a
policy meeting later on Thursday, will step in and ease surging
borrowing costs in Spain and other fiscally challenged
economies, with its decision seen as a crucial make-or-break
juncture for the market.
"The resumption of the ECB's bond-buying programme or
another refinancing operation is the base expectation and has
been priced in accordingly," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at
Hana Daetoo Securities.
"If we get anything short of either one of these two
options, the market could be in for some major disappointment,"
Lee cautioned.
Trade was thin as investors braced themselves for the ECB
decision, with 3.35 trillion won ($2.97 billion) worth of shares
changing hands, the lowest daily turnover in two-and-a-half
weeks.
Shares in food giant CJ Cheiljedang rallied 3.9
percent after posting a 48 percent jump in second quarter profit
compared with the year before.
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) rose 2.7 percent after
media said the state utility had discovered 230 million tonnes
of additional gas reserves at an offshore gas field in
Mozambique.
Samsung Electronics slumped 2.9 percent,
continuing to cool off after scaling a 2-1/2 month high on
Tuesday at the end of a four-day rally in which the index-giant
surged 13 percent, backed by record quarterly profits for the
June period published last Friday.
Cautious investors sought refuge in classic defensive plays
such as telecoms, with LG UPlus, South Korea's
third-largest mobile service provider, emerging as the highlight
performer with a gain of 3.3 percent.
Move on day -0.56 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.39 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1126.6250 won)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)