* CJ climbs 3.9 pct after 48 pct jump in Q2 profits * KOGAS up 2.7 pct on report of discovery of gas reserve * Samsung Elec down 2.9 pct as earnings rally fizzles By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 2 South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new stimulus measures, with attention focusing on whether the European Central Bank would take action later in the day to contain the region's debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.6 percent to close at 1,869.40 points. The Fed stopped short of introducing further easing measures at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, although keeping the door open to another round of bond buying after it acknowledged that the U.S. economy was losing steam, a drearier outlook compared with comments after last month's meeting. Investors are now hoping that the ECB, which convenes for a policy meeting later on Thursday, will step in and ease surging borrowing costs in Spain and other fiscally challenged economies, with its decision seen as a crucial make-or-break juncture for the market. "The resumption of the ECB's bond-buying programme or another refinancing operation is the base expectation and has been priced in accordingly," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. "If we get anything short of either one of these two options, the market could be in for some major disappointment," Lee cautioned. Trade was thin as investors braced themselves for the ECB decision, with 3.35 trillion won ($2.97 billion) worth of shares changing hands, the lowest daily turnover in two-and-a-half weeks. Shares in food giant CJ Cheiljedang rallied 3.9 percent after posting a 48 percent jump in second quarter profit compared with the year before. Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) rose 2.7 percent after media said the state utility had discovered 230 million tonnes of additional gas reserves at an offshore gas field in Mozambique. Samsung Electronics slumped 2.9 percent, continuing to cool off after scaling a 2-1/2 month high on Tuesday at the end of a four-day rally in which the index-giant surged 13 percent, backed by record quarterly profits for the June period published last Friday. Cautious investors sought refuge in classic defensive plays such as telecoms, with LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile service provider, emerging as the highlight performer with a gain of 3.3 percent. Move on day -0.56 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +2.39 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1126.6250 won) (Editing by Robert Birsel)