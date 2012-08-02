SEOUL, Aug 3 Seoul shares may fall sharply when the market opens on Friday after the European Central Bank disappointed investors who were hoping for immediate measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis. ECB chief Mario Draghi said the bank was drawing up plans to ease surging borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted countries through direct bond purchases but the move, likely a few weeks away, underwhelmed market participants who were hoping for more immediate action. "Draghi's comments last week suggested at something much more urgent and many bubbles were popped by the bank's rather lacklustre response relative to sky-high expectations," said Lim Soo-gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "This is by no means the beginning of a steady downtrend however ... the ECB has opened up a very strong possibility of future bond buying and further rate cuts, so policy action hopes are still alive and well, just not as demanding as it was prior to today" Lim said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.6 percent to close at 1,869.40 points. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,365.00 -0.74% -10.140 USD/JPY 78.25 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.478 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,588.99 -0.05% -0.750 US CRUDE $87.36 0.26% 0.230 DOW JONES 12878.88 -0.71% -92.18 ASIA ADRS 116.09 -0.39% -0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment >U.S. Fed balance sheet grows a tad in latest week >Euro slumps as ECB comes up short >Brent slips as ECB disappoints ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS ** South Korea decided to suspend the sale of its 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings after failing to evoke interest from potential buyers, a Financial Services Commission official said on Thursday. **STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING ** STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing that a North African client had chosen it as the preferred bidder to build a floating storage and offloading (FSO) platform. Although STX did not post further details on the deal, local media speculated it may be worth around 500 billion won ($441.8 million) ($1 = 1131.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)