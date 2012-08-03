* KOSPI initially down 1.4 pct, then cuts that to 0.7 pct
* Bargain hunting keeps index above 60-day moving average
* STX up 1.3 pct after winning an Africa deal
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 3 Seoul shares fell on Friday
morning, with investors disappointed that the European Central
Bank held back from immediate action to tackle a deepening
fiscal crisis in the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.4 percent early in the session, then pared the loss as
investors bought shares on the dips. At 0328 GMT, the index was
at 1,857.1 points, off 0.66 percent.
The main board was holding above its closely watched 60-day
moving average of 1,842.02 points, which it topped on Monday.
"Policy hopes are still alive, which is softening downside
risk and turning investors much more active in bargain-hunting,"
said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
Expectations for bold ECB action ran high after central bank
chief Mario Draghi delivered a strong-worded pledge to protect
the euro zone. But while the Thursday meeting didn't take
decisive measures, the ECB indicated it may resume buying bonds
to drive down surging Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs.
Still, disappointment dominated the market, with investors
put further on the defensive ahead of crucial U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data for July. A poor reading would likely boost the
chances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would embark on new
stimulus measures.
"The window is closing in on the Fed to take action and I
believe next month could be their last opportunity," said Lim
Soo-gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "If data continues
to show only a moderate pace of slowdown, we see little chance
of anything happening before the presidential elections."
Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group
shedding 3.2 percent and Woori Finance Holdings
falling 2.8 percent.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding bucked wider trends
to gain 1.3 percent, after saying it won a floating and
offloading platform deal from a North African client, which
local media speculate to be worth around 500 billion won ($441.8
million).
Risk averse investors rotated into classic defensive plays
such as telecoms, lifting SK Telecom shares 2.1
percent while KT Corp rose 2.2 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)