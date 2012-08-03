* ECB monetary policy hold-back weighs on bank shares
* Automakers down after global sales hit multimonth lows
* STX up 0.5 pct after deal reportedly worth $442 mln
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 3 Seoul shares fell on Friday after
investors were left disappointed by the lack of immediate policy
action by the European Central Bank, following similar inaction
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.11 percent to close at 1,848.68 points, managing to hold above
support at the 60-day moving average of 1,841.91 points.
The ECB signalled that it may resume buying bonds to ease
surging borrowing costs facing Spain and other fiscally
challenged euro zone nations. But investors were left wanting
for more after last week's bold comments from ECB chief Mario
Draghi had the market's expectations running high.
"Those expecting a quick-fire solution may have been
disappointed, but on the brighter side, the ECB still appears
ready to jump into the action if necessary ... the only thing
that's changed is the issue of when, not if," said Lim Soo-gyun,
an analyst at Samsung Securities.
Focus is shifting to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for July,
and a poor reading would likely boost the chances of the Fed
embarking on new stimulus measures.
"The window is closing in on the Fed to take action and I
believe next month could be their last opportunity," said Lim.
"If data continues to show only a moderate pace of slowdown, we
see little chance of anything happening before the presidential
elections."
The lack of monetary stimulus measures from the ECB hurt
shares of banks. Hana Financial Group slumped 4.3
percent and Shinhan Financial Group fell 3.1
percent.
Automakers also lagged, with Hyundai Motor down
2.3 percent and KIA Motors sagging 3 percent,
pressured after sales data on Wednesday showed multimonth lows
in global sales for South Korea's two leading automobile
exporters.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding bucked the market to
gain 0.5 percent, after announcing it won a floating storage and
offloading platform deal for a North African client, which local
media speculate to be worth around 500 billion won ($442
million).
LG Electronics jumped 5.2 percent after its U.S.
smartphone market share climbed one notch to fourth place in a
ranking among competitors, according to market research firm
Strategy Analytics (SA).
Risk-averse investors rotated into classic defensive plays
such as telecoms, lifting SK Telecom shares 2.1
percent, while KT Corp rose 2.2 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 1.3 percent
while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged down 0.3
percent.
Move on day -1.11 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +1.26 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
