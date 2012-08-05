SEOUL, Aug 6 Seoul shares are expected to open higher on Monday, lifted by a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and renewed optimism about further easing by the European Central Bank. Investors had initially been left disappointed last week when ECB chief Mario Draghi hinted the central bank may not start buying government bonds to reduce borrowing costs for Spain and Italy before September. "Investors have now taken a calmer view of the situation and figured that whether it be a sovereign bailout or direct intervention in the bond market, help for Spain is on the way," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "Until actual policy measures kick into effect however, the index is likely to face resistance at 1,900 points," he said. U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in July, but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept prospects of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve on the table. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.11 percent to 1,848.68 points on Friday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,390.99 1.9% 25.990 USD/JPY 78.57 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.568 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,603.11 0.01% 0.110 US CRUDE $91.04 -0.39% -0.360 DOW JONES 13096.17 1.69% 217.29 ASIA ADRS 118.76 2.30% 2.67 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St up for fourth week as payrolls jump >Bonds slump on jobs data, new hopes on ECB move >Dollar drops, euro rallies on US jobs data >Oil jumps on US jobs rise, Brent hits 10-wk high (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)